'March for Our Lives' tour event held in KCK

The shooting at a Florida High School that killed 17 students and teachers has reignited a nationwide debate over gun control.

On Monday, some of the survivors of that shooting spoke in Kansas City, KS.

It's part of a two-month, nationwide bus tour with more than 50 stops in 20 states.

Matt Deistch is a 2016 graduate of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. He wasn’t a witness to the horrific attack, but his younger brother and sister were.

“My brother and sister are still going thru it," Deistch said. "I’m still going thru it, all this loss, but the most important thing is that we are perpetuating action that is saving people.”

The tour - dubbed March for Our Lives: Road to Change - has young activists from around the country. Nothing’s off topic, and everyone is welcome, even those who may disagree.

The open discussion also featured some local elected officials who they say refuse to stand up to the NRA.

Young people from St. Louis, Kansas City, and Chicago joined the discussion on stage.

One year ago, Alex King says his young nephew was gunned down on the streets of Chicago.

He says his nephew wasn’t the initial target - and that’s his motivation to join the tour and create change.

“It’s normalized to the point once they die, it’s like OK, we are hurt and we feel the pain the first day," King said. "The next day, it’s just that’s Chicago or it happens all the time, it’s not important. So, I feel like I have to get and to stop the normalization.”

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.