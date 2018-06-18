"I'm gonna miss you all." Herrera thanks fans, Royals after anno - KCTV5 News

"I'm gonna miss you all." Herrera thanks fans, Royals after announced trade

Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Kelvin Herrera, left, tags out Chicago White Sox's Alexei Ramirez at home on a throw from catcher Drew Butera, during the eighth inning of a baseball game Thursday in Chicago. (AP) Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Kelvin Herrera, left, tags out Chicago White Sox's Alexei Ramirez at home on a throw from catcher Drew Butera, during the eighth inning of a baseball game Thursday in Chicago. (AP)
The Kansas City Royals are trading the final member of the HDH Bullpen that helped the team win their second world title. 

The Royals announced they traded Kelvin Herrea to the Washington Nationals for three prospects. 

In return, the Royals will receive minor league infielder Kelvin Gutierrez, outfielder Blake Perkins and pitcher Yohanse Morel from the Nationals. 

According to one scouting report, the Royals are receiving prospects not considered Washington's top prospects. 

Perkins and Gutierrez both received C+ grades from MinorLeagueBaseball.com's rankings. 

Perkins, 21, is a "switch-hitter with above-average speed and some power potential, draws walks," the report states. So far in 2018, Perkins is hitting .234 with one home run and 21 RBI. 

Gutierrez, 23, has improved his defense at third base and "has above-average range and dramatically improved reliability over the last year." He's hitting .274 with 5 home runs and 26 RBI so far this season in AA action. 

Morel is 17 years old. He has limited statistics. 

Herrera was a bright spot for a struggling Royals team this season. 

He's 1-1 with a 1.05 ERA. 

Herrera thanked Royals fans on Twitter: 

