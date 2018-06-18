Judge strikes down Kansas voting law, Kobach to appeal ruling

In a court ruling on Monday, U.S. District Judge Julie Robinson struck down the State of Kansas' proof of citizenship law.

In her ruling, Robinson said she believed the law violated both the Fourteenth Amendment of the United States Constitution and the National Voter Registration Act.

The law requires voters to provide proof of U.S. citizenship when they register to vote.

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, in a statement, said his office plans to appeal Monday's ruling.

"Judge Robinson is the first judge in the country to come to the extreme conclusion that requiring a voter to prove his citizenship is unconstitutional," a statement from Kobach's office reads. "Her conclusion is incorrect, and it is inconsistent with precedents of the U.S. Supreme Court."

Robinson also ordered Kobach to "attend 6 hours in addition to any other continuing law education required by his law license for the 2018-2019 reporting year."

