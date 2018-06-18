In court ruling, Kansas' proof of citizenship voter law struck down

In a court ruling on Monday, U.S. District Judge Julie Robinson struck down the State of Kansas' proof of citizenship law.

In her ruling, Robinson said she believed the law violated both the Fourteenth Amendment of the United States Constitution and the National Voter Registration Act.

The law requires voters to provide proof of U.S. citizenship when they register to vote.

Robinson also ordered Kobach to "attend 6 hours in addition to any other continuing law education required by his law license for the 2018-2019 reporting year."

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.