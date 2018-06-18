Warren Buffett arrives in Lenexa to open new Geico Insurance service center

Business icon Warren Buffett is opening a new Geico Insurance service center that will bring 500 jobs to Lenexa. (Brett Hacker/KCTV5 News)

More jobs are coming to Kansas, and one of the richest men in the world was in the metro on Tuesday to celebrate the news.

Business icon Warren Buffett is opening a new Geico Insurance service center that will bring 500 jobs to Lenexa.

The Kansas City Area Development Council said that the center will begin hiring customer service and sales employees immediately. It will open in August and add 500 jobs over five years.

Buffett was in Lenexa Tuesday for a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the center. He is the world's third-richest person. He says with this new office so close to his home of Omaha, you can expect to see him around the Kansas City metro more often.

"Lenexa is the closest place to Omaha, so this is my new home location," he said. "So, all I ask when I come, don't lock the door, you're my new Geico home."

Geico is owned by Buffett's company, Berkshire Hathaway. The commerce department says Geico invested almost $10 million in a Lenexa office building for the center.

