Following loss of deputies, Billy Graham Rapid Response team in - KCTV5 News

Following loss of deputies, Billy Graham Rapid Response team in Wyandotte County to help community

Posted: Updated:
By Nathan Vickers, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
Connect
Nathan Vickers/KCTV5 Nathan Vickers/KCTV5
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -

It's been three days since Wyandotte County Deputy Patrick Rohrer and Deputy Theresa King were killed while transferring an inmate to the Wyandotte County Courthouse - and now several organizations have gotten involved in helping the community. 

The Billy Graham Rapid Response team visits areas in crisis to offer spiritual support and grief counseling. 

"We just listen to them," said Chaplain Leo Grabowski. "You have to be an active listener first."

Grabowski is a former police officer who now works with the group as a minister.

His team plans to stay through the week to speak with county employees, police officers or anyone who needs the comfort of prayer. 

"It's a respite for those officers who need someplace to just come and talk," he said. "Pray for us, please."

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.