Following loss of deputies, Billy Graham Rapid Response team in Wyandotte County to help community

It's been three days since Wyandotte County Deputy Patrick Rohrer and Deputy Theresa King were killed while transferring an inmate to the Wyandotte County Courthouse - and now several organizations have gotten involved in helping the community.

The Billy Graham Rapid Response team visits areas in crisis to offer spiritual support and grief counseling.

"We just listen to them," said Chaplain Leo Grabowski. "You have to be an active listener first."

Grabowski is a former police officer who now works with the group as a minister.

His team plans to stay through the week to speak with county employees, police officers or anyone who needs the comfort of prayer.

"It's a respite for those officers who need someplace to just come and talk," he said. "Pray for us, please."

