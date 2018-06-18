In letter to AG Sessions, Yoder demands end of family separation at the border

Kevin Yoder issues statement on separation of families at the U.S. border. (File photo)

U.S. House Rep. Kevin Yoder (R-KS), in a letter to Attorney General Jeff Sessions, is calling for the administration to halt the separation of families.

Yoder is the chair of the Homeland Security Subcommittee on Appropriations.

“As the son of a social worker, I know the human trauma that comes with children being separated from their parents. It takes a lasting, and sometimes even irreversible toll on the child’s well being,” Yoder stated in the letter. “That’s why I’m demanding that Attorney General Sessions halt the practice of family separation at the border immediately as Congress works toward legislative solutions.”

That’s why I’m demanding that Attorney General Sessions halt the practice of family separation at the border immediately as Congress works toward legislative solutions. pic.twitter.com/4Ep86WJfRU — Rep. Kevin Yoder (@RepKevinYoder) June 18, 2018

Full letter:

Yoder earlier on Monday responded to nearly 60 Johnson County officials asking him to put an end to the forced separation of families caught crossing the U.S. southern border illegally.

He put out a statement Monday saying, “as a father of two daughters, I too do not want to see children separated from their parents.”

The statement goes on to say he is working to “understand the facts and develop solutions to this problem. This issue is caused in large part by restraints in our laws imposed by a Ninth Circuit court ruling and the actions of Mexican drug cartels.”

Most of the people who signed the letter urging Yoder to stop the separation are state lawmakers or local officials.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.