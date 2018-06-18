$2.9 million lottery ticket sold in Liberty

Someone who bought a Missouri Lotto ticket in Liberty has won $2.9 million. (Missouri Lottery)

The winning ticket was sold at Dirt Cheap Smokes & Liquor located at 1177 W. Kansas St. The lucky winner matched all six numbers drawn Saturday night to win the jackpot prize. The winning number combination was 4, 11, 12, 13, 15 and 30.

“If you’re the lucky player starting the week as the Missouri Lottery’s newest millionaire – Congratulations!” said May Scheve Reardon, executive director of the Missouri Lottery. “I also want to remind you keep your ticket in a safe place until you’re ready to come to one of our offices to claim your prize.”

The win marks the 248th time a Lotto jackpot has been won. The jackpot was last hit on April 7 when a $1.9 million ticket was purchased in Wildwood.

