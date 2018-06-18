Overland Park woman seeks help after friend steals her dog

Her name is Honey, and the 10-year-old, 4-pound Yorkshire terrier has been missing now for a week. (Lorenzo Butler/Facebook)

It's a story that has been shared nearly 2,000 times on Facebook after a local woman says one of her good friends took off with her dog and won't give her back.

There is no question the woman who reportedly has the dog loves her. The question is where is she? Overland Park police are searching.

Her name is Honey, and the 10-year-old, 4-pound Yorkshire terrier has been missing now for a week.

"Didn’t see it coming," Brenda Trotter-Wood said.

She has had Honey for about three years now. She calls her a "therapy dog" since she got her around the same time she lost her husband.

Trotter-Wood's friend, Sondra, has always loved Honey too. She often "borrowed" Honey when she just wanted to get a good puppy fix or when she needed the comfort that a snugly dog can offer.

"She texts me. She says. 'I’m having surgery at the end of the week. My sister, Ellen, is coming from California to help me. Can Honey stay a couple nights before I go into the hospital?' I said, 'Sure!'" Trotter-Wood said.

Sondra said she'd bring her back in a couple of days, but when she didn't, Trotter-Wood got worried and started calling her friend of nine years asking to have her dog back. She wasn't expecting the response she got.

"Honey is with me ... after all you gave her to me. You can’t take care of her. You don’t treat her right, so I’m keeping her," Trotter-Wood said.

Not only that, Sondra told Trotter-Wood that Honey was with her in Omaha. That's when Trotter-Wood called the police.

Overland Park police say they're looking for the dog as well and want to hear from anyone who's seen her.

"I just want her back. I just want her back," Trotter-Wood said.

If you think you've seen Honey, be sure to call the police.

