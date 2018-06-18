Royals Charities 50/50 raffle Wednesday to benefit SAFE in honor of slain deputies

Proceeds from the Royals Charities 50/50 raffle on Wednesday will go directly to SAFE in honor of two Wyandotte County deputies who died in the line of duty last Friday.

Theresa King and Patrick Rohrer were fatally shot. Authorities say they were killed by an inmate as they were preparing to leave the courthouse to return to jail after a hearing. King was 44 and had three children. Rohrer was 35 and was the father of two.

Authorities have not identified the suspect, who was shot several times and is hospitalized in stable condition. Sources have told KCTV5 News that the person in question is Antoine Fielder. Authorities say the inmate apparently overpowered the deputies in a gated area behind the courthouse and shot them — possibly with one of their own guns.

SAFE is the Kansas City Metropolitan Crime Commission’s Surviving Spouse and Family Endowment Fund. The organization provides comfort through financial support by giving $25,000 checks to Kansas City area families of first responders who were killed in the line of duty.

The check is given within 24 hours, and they continue to support the family by checking with them later and assisting with any further financial needs.

If fans are unable to attend the game but would still like to donate, they may go to www.royals.com/donate and select, “In Memory Of,” and enter “First Responders.” The donation will then be applied to the overall funding for SAFE.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. against the Texas Rangers.

A joint funeral service is scheduled at 9 a.m. Thursday at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, KS.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.