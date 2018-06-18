Johnson Drive construction causes closures

Drivers will see a lot of road work on Johnson Drive until October.

Crews will be repaving between Kessler Lane and (road name) in Merriam.

In addition to the roadwork, some sidewalks, curbs and driveways will be torn out and replaced.

One westbound lane is currently closed.

Eastbound Johnson Drive will be closed from Turkey Creek Bridge and the BNSF Railroad beginning July 20.

