Fire destroys Northland townhome

A mother in Virginia is devastated after she said bullies pushed her son into the deep end of a pool just moments before he drowned.More >
A funeral will be held for fashion designer Kate Spade this week in Kansas City, where she was born.More >
Police have not officially identified the suspect but sources have told KCTV5 News that the person in question is Antoine Fielder. Investigators have not released information about Fielder’s condition but do say he is stable.More >
CNN reported last year that more than 800 patients were suing Monsanto, claiming its popular weed killer, Roundup, gave them cancer.More >
A child has died after drowning in a pool at a hotel on the Plaza.More >
Hundreds of children are waiting away from their parents inside a Border Patrol holding facility in South Texas, with groups of 20 or more children to a single cage.More >
The man accused of killing a pair of women and hiding their bodies was arraigned and given his next court date Monday while standing before a Cass County judge.More >
Officials said he made $1.3 million worth of fraudulent returns at Walmart stores.More >
Nintendo has been red hot for the past few years, but investors have started to "Switch" away from the stock.More >
A north Georgia grandma killed a rabid bobcat with her bare hands. She was attacked in her driveway as her 5-year-old granddaughter slept inside.More >
