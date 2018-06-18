Fire destroys Northland townhome - KCTV5 News

Fire destroys Northland townhome

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
At least one of the townhomes is a total loss. (KCTV5)
The fire started before 11:45 a.m. at a home in the 1100 block of NW 70th Court. (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Flames destroyed a Northland townhome on Monday.

The fire started just before 11:45 a.m. at a home in the 1100 block of Northwest 70th Court.

Heavy smoke and flames shot from the roof of the home as fire crews worked to bring the fire under control.

At least one of the townhomes is a total loss.

It is unclear what started the fire.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

