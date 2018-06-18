Sept. 10 | Tee Up for Down Syndrome Golf Tournament

Down Syndrome Guild of Greater Kansas City is excited to host its 16th annual Tee Up for Down Syndrome Golf Tournament. (Down Syndrome Guild of Greater Kansas City)

The event will held on Monday, Sept. 10, at Shadow Glen Golf Club in Olathe.

Golfers will enjoy a variety of food throughout the day, drinks on the course, playing the links at the prestigious Shadow Glen Golf Club, and will get to shop through the gift salon sponsored by Titleist and Footjoy.

