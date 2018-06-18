Garnett man killed in Miami County motorcycle wreck

A Kansas man died in a motorcycle crash in Miami County early Monday morning.

The man has been identified as Timothy W. Winterringer of Garnett.

Miami County sheriff's deputies believe Winterringer lost control of his motorcycle on U.S. Highway 169 about 5 a.m. He was hit by a KIA Spectra on the shoulder of the road, driven by Juan Albertoa Delvalle, deputies say.

Delvalle was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries. Winterringer died on the scene.

Deputies said Winterringer was not wearing a helmet.

Miami County Sheriff's Office and Johnson County Sheriff's Office are investigating the crash. Officials are looking for additional witnesses.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the Miami County Sheriff's Office at 913-294-3232 or the TIPS Hotline at 913-294-TIPS.

