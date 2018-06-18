Garnett man killed in Miami County motorcycle wreck - KCTV5 News

Garnett man killed in Miami County motorcycle wreck

Posted: Updated:
By Savannah Rudicel, Digital Producer
Connect
Motorcycle accident kills one, injures another. (KCTV). Motorcycle accident kills one, injures another. (KCTV).
MIAMI COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -

A Kansas man died in a motorcycle crash in Miami County early Monday morning.

The man has been identified as Timothy W. Winterringer of Garnett.

Miami County sheriff's deputies believe Winterringer lost control of his motorcycle on U.S. Highway 169 about 5 a.m. He was hit by a KIA Spectra on the shoulder of the road, driven by Juan Albertoa Delvalle, deputies say.

Delvalle was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries. Winterringer died on the scene. 

Deputies said Winterringer was not wearing a helmet.

Miami County Sheriff's Office and Johnson County Sheriff's Office are investigating the crash. Officials are looking for additional witnesses.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the Miami County Sheriff's Office at 913-294-3232 or the TIPS Hotline at 913-294-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.