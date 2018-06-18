Riverside dermatologist designs smart device to track sun exposure, prevent sunburn

Matthys designed the Eclipse RX device using solar panels and infrared sensors to measure the amount of sunlight a person is exposed to throughout the day and alerts them when it reaches an unsafe level. (KCTV5)

A Kansas City area dermatologist is hoping to keep families safe during the summer as they say goodbye to sunburn.

Dr. Brian Matthys of Riverside Dermatology has developed a device that alerts people through their smartphone when they have been out in the sun for too long.

Matthys designed the Eclipse RX device using solar panels and infrared sensors to measure the amount of sunlight a person is exposed to throughout the day and alerts them when it reaches an unsafe level. The device also informs users about what SPF sunscreen to use, based on skin type, and how often it should be applied.

“Sunburn is one of the biggest triggers in skin cancer. Skin cancer occurs in one of five people in this country, so it’s so common,” Matthys said.

Matthys says he’s been thinking about a device like this for five years. His goal is to help people safely enjoy life outside.

The device works like a Fitbit fitness tracker and synchronizes with an app on a smartphone.

The app walks users through the setup and, based on skin type, the device will vibrate and will send a push notification to the phone when out in the sun for too long.

Matthys says using it is simple.

“All you have to do is routinely decide whether or not you want to wear sun protection and just apply sun protection daily and you just wear it and it alerts you based on what sunscreen you put on and what your skin type is. So, it’s very easy,” Matthys said.

Right now, the device can be preordered for $159.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.