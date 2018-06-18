Next court date set for Kylr Yust during arraignment in Cass County

Kara Kopetsky (right) was killed in 2007. Jessica Runions (left) was killed in 2017. (KCTV5)

The man accused of killing a pair of women and hiding their bodies was arraigned and given his next court date Monday while standing before a Cass County judge.

Kara Kopetsky was killed in 2007. Jessica Runions was killed in 2017.

Kylr Yust is charged with first-degree murder in both cases. He has pleaded not guilty in each case.

Monday was the day the families of Kopetsky and Runions have been waiting for. Dozens of family and friends attended Yust’s arraignment, saying, if there is a court date for him, they will be there.

The arraignment did not last long but the judge did schedule another court appearance for Yust at 1:30 p.m. on July 16.

Family members say the July hearing will be to discuss motions about what Yust will be able to wear in the courtroom and how much media will be allowed inside the room.

Kopetsky was 17 years old when she disappeared, last seen walking out of Belton High School in 2007. She had recently filed a restraining order against Yust.

Nearly a decade later, a 21-year-old Runions was last seen leaving a friend’s party. Her car was later found torched on a rural road.

Though their deaths were separated by nearly 10 years, DNA and dental records confirmed the remains found in April, near each other in a heavily wooded portion of Cass County, were those of Kopetsky and Runions.

The family of Kopetsky and Runions say, as they get closer to the trial, all they want is justice for their loved ones' murders.

During Yust's last court appearance, the mothers of both girls said they plan to fight for justice, together.

"Where ever one is, we’re both supporting both girls. There’s always going to be a presence where ever," Runions' mother Jamie said.

"United front. We’re a team, a family. Brought together by a tragedy, but family nonetheless," Kopetsky's mother Rhonda Beckford said.

