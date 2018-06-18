Alleged shooter remains hospitalized after 2 Wyandotte County deputies slain

KCTV5 News confirmed on Sunday that Kate Spade's funeral will be held in Kansas City, Missouri.More >
KCTV5 News confirmed on Sunday that Kate Spade's funeral will be held in Kansas City, Missouri.More >
A child has died after drowning in a pool at a hotel on the Plaza.More >
A child has died after drowning in a pool at a hotel on the Plaza.More >
CNN reported last year that more than 800 patients were suing Monsanto, claiming its popular weed killer, Roundup, gave them cancer.More >
CNN reported last year that more than 800 patients were suing Monsanto, claiming its popular weed killer, Roundup, gave them cancer.More >
Nintendo has been red hot for the past few years, but investors have started to "Switch" away from the stock.More >
Nintendo has been red hot for the past few years, but investors have started to "Switch" away from the stock.More >
Sources have told KCTV5 News that Antoine Fielder is the inmate who shot two Wyandotte County deputies on Friday, leading to their deaths. Here is everything we know about him.More >
Sources have told KCTV5 News that Antoine Fielder is the inmate who shot two Wyandotte County deputies on Friday, leading to their deaths. Here is everything we know about him.More >
On Sunday, information about the funeral and visitation for two fallen Wyandotte County deputies was released.More >
On Sunday, information about the funeral and visitation for two fallen Wyandotte County deputies was released.More >
Most new dads didn't give birth to their child.More >
Most new dads didn't give birth to their child.More >
Authorities said Jass logged into other people's email accounts without permission over a four-day period last year after the college reset everyone's passwords and assigned everyone the same temporary password.More >
Authorities said Jass logged into other people's email accounts without permission over a four-day period last year after the college reset everyone's passwords and assigned everyone the same temporary password.More >