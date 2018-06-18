Alleged shooter remains hospitalized after 2 Wyandotte County deputies slain

Police have not officially identified the suspect but sources have told KCTV5 News that the person in question is Antoine Fielder. (KCTV5)

The Kansas City area is mourning the loss of two Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office deputies after they were killed in the line of duty Friday outside the county courthouse.

Deputies Theresa King and Patrick Rohrer were both shot and killed as they transported a prisoner back to the county jail.

A suspect was also shot during the incident and was taken to an area hospital.

Police have not officially identified the suspect but sources have told KCTV5 News that the person in question is Antoine Fielder.

Investigators have not released information about Fielder’s condition but do say he is stable.

Fielder had a motion hearing on an aggravated robbery charge scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Friday, according to jail records.

He has an extensive criminal history. From drug charges to witness intimidation to murder; time and time again, he found himself behind bars.

Fielder is also awaiting trial for a 2017 murder charge out of Kansas City, MO. That charge came two months ago and put him in the Jackson County Jail. Police said he shot a woman and a man, then came back about a minute later to shoot them both again. The man did survive.

The break in the case came in March after Fielder was charged in Wyandotte County with robbery after there was a carjacking where a gun was stolen with the car. The ballistics matched the murder.

That explains Friday’s prisoner transport; Fielder has pending cases in both counties.

His trial for the 2015 murder of 22-year-old Kelsey Ewonus in KCK brought two hung juries, leading to two mistrials. The 2017 murder happened just three months after Fielder was released due to the second hung jury in the Ewonus case.

Court documents said Fielder bragged to someone that he'd actually committed four murders.

Charges have not yet been filed in Friday’s shooting.

