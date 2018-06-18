Charges filed against man in fatal beating of Kansas City woman - KCTV5 News

Charges filed against man in fatal beating of Kansas City woman

Posted: Updated:
By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Connect
By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
Connect
By Marc Jacobs, Assignment Editor
Connect
A Kansas City man has been charged in the fatal beating of a 58-year-old woman. A Kansas City man has been charged in the fatal beating of a 58-year-old woman.
James E. Reed James E. Reed
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A Kansas City man has been charged in the fatal beating of a 58-year-old woman. 

James E. Reed, 55, has been charged with second-degree murder and first-degree domestic assault. 

Jamie L. Abernathy was found unresponsive  in her home in the 5200 block of Franklin. 

When officers arrived, they saw a man walking away from the home. Officers stopped the man and detained him for investigation.

Police then found a woman on the front porch of the home and suffering from life-threatening injuries. A second woman was found inside the home suffering from serious injuries.

Both women were taken to an area hospital, where Abernathy was declared dead.

The second woman told police the suspect "hit the victim repeatedly," according to court records. 

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.