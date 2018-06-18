Charges filed against man in fatal beating of Kansas City woman

A Kansas City man has been charged in the fatal beating of a 58-year-old woman.

James E. Reed, 55, has been charged with second-degree murder and first-degree domestic assault.

Jamie L. Abernathy was found unresponsive in her home in the 5200 block of Franklin.

When officers arrived, they saw a man walking away from the home. Officers stopped the man and detained him for investigation.

Police then found a woman on the front porch of the home and suffering from life-threatening injuries. A second woman was found inside the home suffering from serious injuries.

Both women were taken to an area hospital, where Abernathy was declared dead.

The second woman told police the suspect "hit the victim repeatedly," according to court records.

