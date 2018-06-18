1 dead, 1 in serious condition after double shooting near 52nd, - KCTV5 News

1 dead, 1 in serious condition after double shooting near 52nd, Franklin

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
The shooting happened at about 9:30 p.m. at a home in the 5200 block of Franklin Avenue. (KCTV5) The shooting happened at about 9:30 p.m. at a home in the 5200 block of Franklin Avenue. (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Police in Kansas City say one person is dead and another has serious injuries after a double shooting Sunday night.

The shooting happened at about 9:30 p.m. at a home in the 5200 block of Franklin Avenue.

When officers arrived, they saw a man walking away from the home. Officers stopped the man and detained him for investigation.

Police then found a woman on the front porch of the home and suffering from life-threatening injuries. A second woman was found inside the home suffering from serious injuries.

Both women were taken to an area hospital, where the first woman was declared dead.

The detained man has been placed on investigative hold in connection to the incident.

  • Kate Spade's funeral scheduled for Thursday in KCMO

    Sunday, June 17 2018 4:20 PM EDT2018-06-17 20:20:07 GMT
    KCTV5 News confirmed on Sunday that Kate Spade's funeral will be held in Kansas City, Missouri. 

    KCTV5 News confirmed on Sunday that Kate Spade's funeral will be held in Kansas City, Missouri. 

  • Child drowns at hotel on the Plaza

    Sunday, June 17 2018 6:37 PM EDT2018-06-17 22:37:15 GMT
    (KCTV)(KCTV)
    A child has died after drowning in a pool at a hotel on the Plaza.

    A child has died after drowning in a pool at a hotel on the Plaza.

  • He's dying of cancer. Now, he's the first patient to go to trial to argue Roundup made him sick

    Sunday, June 17 2018 6:50 PM EDT2018-06-17 22:50:53 GMT
    Dewayne Johnson, a former school groundskeeper, regularly used Roundup and claims it gave him cancer. (CNN)Dewayne Johnson, a former school groundskeeper, regularly used Roundup and claims it gave him cancer. (CNN)
    CNN reported last year that more than 800 patients were suing Monsanto, claiming its popular weed killer, Roundup, gave them cancer.

    CNN reported last year that more than 800 patients were suing Monsanto, claiming its popular weed killer, Roundup, gave them cancer.

