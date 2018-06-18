1 dead, 1 in serious condition after 2 women shot near 52nd, Fra - KCTV5 News

1 dead, 1 in serious condition after 2 women shot near 52nd, Franklin

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Police in Kansas City say a woman has died and another has serious injuries after a double shooting Sunday night.

The shooting happened at about 9:30 p.m. at a home in the 5200 block of Franklin Avenue.

When officers arrived, they saw a man walking away from the home. Officers stopped the man and detained him for investigation.

Police then found a woman on the front porch of the home and suffering from life-threatening injuries. A second woman was found inside the home suffering from serious injuries.

Both women were taken to an area hospital, where the first woman was declared dead.

Police later identified the deceased woman as Jamie Abernathy, 58.

The detained man has been placed on investigative hold in connection to the incident.

