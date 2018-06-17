Man, 54, struck and killed by vehicle in Independence

Sunday, June 17 2018 6:03 PM EDT2018-06-17 22:03:27 GMT
A 43-year old Kansas City Man was killed in an accident in Lafayette County on Saturday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says that Robert E. Crowley was attempting to pass a van that was attempting to make a left-hand turn. The motorcycle then struck the side of the van and both vehicles went off the side of the road. Crowley was transported to a Lexington hospital where he died from his injuries. Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.More >
Saturday, June 16 2018
Olathe police are investigating after someone was shot and killed late on Friday. The shooting happened at 11:45 p.m. in the 100 block of South Clairborne Road. Officers went to the scene to investigate an armed disturbance. During an altercation between two groups, one person was shot. That person was taken to a local hospital, which is where he died. The Olathe Police Department is continuing to follow leads in the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Ol...More >
