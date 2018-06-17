Man, 54, struck and killed by vehicle in Independence - KCTV5 News

Man, 54, struck and killed by vehicle in Independence

Posted: Updated:
By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
Connect
By Michael Portman, Assignment Editor
Connect
(KCTV5) (KCTV5)
INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -

A pedestrian was struck and killed Sunday afternoon in Independence. 

The incident, police say, happened at 1:30 p.m. near 23rd Street and Harvard. 

A 2012 Chevrolet Suburban was heading westbound on 23rd Street when it drove onto the center median and struck a pedestrian. 

The 54-year-old man was transported to the hospital, where he died. 

Independence police say the crash remains under investigation. 

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Kate Spade's funeral scheduled for Thursday in KCMO

    Kate Spade's funeral scheduled for Thursday in KCMO

    Sunday, June 17 2018 4:20 PM EDT2018-06-17 20:20:07 GMT
    Kate Spade. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)Kate Spade. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)

    KCTV5 News confirmed on Sunday that Kate Spade's funeral will be held in Kansas City, Missouri. 

    More >

    KCTV5 News confirmed on Sunday that Kate Spade's funeral will be held in Kansas City, Missouri. 

    More >

  • One person seriously injured in KCMO shooting

    One person seriously injured in KCMO shooting

    Saturday, June 16 2018 10:03 PM EDT2018-06-17 02:03:18 GMT
    (File photo)(File photo)
    (File photo)(File photo)

    KCPD are investigating after one person was shot.  

    More >

    KCPD are investigating after one person was shot.  

    More >

  • Inmate who allegedly shot deputies has long criminal record

    Inmate who allegedly shot deputies has long criminal record

    Saturday, June 16 2018 1:52 PM EDT2018-06-16 17:52:06 GMT
    Antoine Fielder. (KCTV)Antoine Fielder. (KCTV)

    Sources have told KCTV5 News that Antoine Fielder is the inmate who shot two Wyandotte County deputies on Friday, leading to their deaths. Here is everything we know about him.

    More >

    Sources have told KCTV5 News that Antoine Fielder is the inmate who shot two Wyandotte County deputies on Friday, leading to their deaths. Here is everything we know about him.

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.