Man, 54, struck and killed by vehicle in Independence

A pedestrian was struck and killed Sunday afternoon in Independence.

The incident, police say, happened at 1:30 p.m. near 23rd Street and Harvard.

A 2012 Chevrolet Suburban was heading westbound on 23rd Street when it drove onto the center median and struck a pedestrian.

The 54-year-old man was transported to the hospital, where he died.

Independence police say the crash remains under investigation.

