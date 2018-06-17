How you can help the families of the Wyandotte County Sheriff's - KCTV5 News

How you can help the families of the Wyandotte County Sheriff's deputies

WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -

There are two available options to assist the families of fallen Wyandotte County Sheriff's deputies Patrick Rohrer and Theresa King. 

You can make a donation at any metro-area Price Chopper location. 

All of the stores will be accepting donations until Sunday, June 24. 

You can also stop by any Greater Kansas City Public Safety Credit Union location, according to the Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office. 

