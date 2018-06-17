Child drowns at hotel on the Plaza - KCTV5 News

Child drowns at hotel on the Plaza

Posted: Updated:
By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
Connect
(KCTV) (KCTV)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A child has died after drowning in a pool at a hotel on the Plaza.

Officers went to the Embassy Suites Hotel just before 11 p.m. on Saturday when someone called a said a child had drowned in the pool.

When officers arrived, the child had been removed from the pool and citizens were performing CPR.

The fire department then arrived and took over lifesaving efforts.

The child was taken to a hospital and was pronounced deceased.

No other information is available at this time.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Kate Spade's funeral scheduled for Thursday in KCMO

    Kate Spade's funeral scheduled for Thursday in KCMO

    Sunday, June 17 2018 4:20 PM EDT2018-06-17 20:20:07 GMT
    Kate Spade. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)Kate Spade. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)

    KCTV5 News confirmed on Sunday that Kate Spade's funeral will be held in Kansas City, Missouri. 

    More >

    KCTV5 News confirmed on Sunday that Kate Spade's funeral will be held in Kansas City, Missouri. 

    More >

  • One person seriously injured in KCMO shooting

    One person seriously injured in KCMO shooting

    Saturday, June 16 2018 10:03 PM EDT2018-06-17 02:03:18 GMT
    (File photo)(File photo)
    (File photo)(File photo)

    KCPD are investigating after one person was shot.  

    More >

    KCPD are investigating after one person was shot.  

    More >

  • Inmate who allegedly shot deputies has long criminal record

    Inmate who allegedly shot deputies has long criminal record

    Saturday, June 16 2018 1:52 PM EDT2018-06-16 17:52:06 GMT
    Antoine Fielder. (KCTV)Antoine Fielder. (KCTV)

    Sources have told KCTV5 News that Antoine Fielder is the inmate who shot two Wyandotte County deputies on Friday, leading to their deaths. Here is everything we know about him.

    More >

    Sources have told KCTV5 News that Antoine Fielder is the inmate who shot two Wyandotte County deputies on Friday, leading to their deaths. Here is everything we know about him.

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.