Child drowns at hotel on the Plaza

A child has died after drowning in a pool at a hotel on the Plaza.

Officers went to the Embassy Suites Hotel just before 11 p.m. on Saturday when someone called a said a child had drowned in the pool.

When officers arrived, the child had been removed from the pool and citizens were performing CPR.

The fire department then arrived and took over lifesaving efforts.

The child was taken to a hospital and was pronounced deceased.

No other information is available at this time.

