Motorcyclist from Kansas City dies in crash

LEXINGTON, MO (KCTV) -

A 43-year old Kansas City Man was killed in an accident in Lafayette County on Saturday afternoon.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says that Robert E. Crowley was attempting to pass a van that was attempting to make a left-hand turn. 

The motorcycle then struck the side of the van and both vehicles went off the side of the road.

Crowley was transported to a Lexington hospital where he died from his injuries. 

