Nonprofit making special ribbons to remember lives of fallen deputies

Since Friday, more and more people have stopped by the place where Deputies King and Rohrer were shot.

Now a new organization called 100 Salutes will remember officers and deputies killed in the line of duty in a special way.

“Because we want to make it clear that the lives of these officers, the way that they lived not the way that they died, was what was important,” said Zeta Bates, President of the Lancaster-Melton Peace Keepers Civitan.

Bates lost her fiancé, Captain Dave Melton, in the line of duty in 2016.

Now, she’s striving to bring a little peace to the homes of those who are going through the same struggle she did just two years ago.

“So, one of the things that we came up with was this idea of 100 salutes,” she said. “When an officer is killed in the line of duty, there is a lot of help that comes from a lot of places and a lot of people want to donate money, and so we wanted to find something that we knew was going to have an everlasting impact.”

The nonprofit started the process just this year.

The shiny ribbons carry the badge numbers and say “Never Forgotten” on them.

Deputy Theresa King was one of the people involved with starting up that new idea.

Bates said she was the one who came up with the “Never Forgotten” idea for the ribbons.

“It’s something that every officer, every family member, every community member can keep and put on a mantle, put on a box, they can wear,” Bates said. “So, every time they see it, that memory is kept alive.”

It plans to receive 1,000 ribbons this week for Deputies King and Rohrer.

They will distribute the ribbons this week to family members, the KCK Police Department, and the Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office.

“We can’t save the world, but we can make sure the memories of those that tried are always going to be there,” Bates said.

The organization plans to expand nationwide.

Right now, it’s only focusing on Kansas and Missouri

