Woman remembers her close friend Deputy Theresa King

On Saturday, a close friend of Deputy Theresa King shared how she remembers her.

As the flags flew at half-staff at the Wyandotte County Courthouse on Saturday, people were remembering the life of Deputy King not just as a deputy and mother, but as a friend.

One woman told us there was something truly genuine about King.

The four horses in Meg Rauh's pasture belong to King, who was a close friend despite being someone she met just a few months ago on Facebook.

“Right away we hit it off,” she said.

King needed a place for her animals and reached out to Rauh seeking a large pasture where they could roam.

“She calls them her babies,” she said. “She was so excited to have them so close.”

Soon, Rauh knew Deputy King as her friend “TK.”

She said there was something infectious about TK’s personality.

“She's amazing,” she said. “Incredible. Her smile was bright. She never skipped a beat.”

The mother of three constantly worked extra hours to support her children and was committed to her life in law enforcement.

“She was always happy, ready for the next thing,” she said. “She was proud to serve.”

Rauh said TK had recently been offered a position as a school resource officer at her daughter's school.

“You can tell she was excited for the future,” she said.

Rauh and others who knew TK plan to raise money to help the families of both deputies.

Her pasture will soon have a new name, “TK's Place,” in her memory. She wants it to be a place where King's children can always feel welcome to visit their horses for as long as they like.

“Don't take family for granted,” Rauh said. “Don't take those moments for granted.”

TK’s friends said she also helped found a support group for the families of KCK Officers Melton and Lancaster.

