Kate Spade's funeral scheduled for Thursday in KCMO

By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
Kate Spade. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File) Kate Spade. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

KCTV5 News confirmed on Sunday that Kate Spade's funeral will be held in Kansas City, Missouri. 

The funeral will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 21 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Redemptorist Catholic Church.

The church is at 3333 Broadway Blvd. 

Kate Spade, a fashion designer known for her sleek handbags, was found dead in her Park Avenue apartment on June 5.

She was 55.

Kate Spade was born Katherine Brosnahan and she grew up in Kansas City, Missouri.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

