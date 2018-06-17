Funerals held Thursday for Wyandotte County deputies killed in l - KCTV5 News

Funerals held Thursday for Wyandotte County deputies killed in line of duty

By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
Deputy Theresa King and Deputy Patrick Rohrer. (KCTV) Deputy Theresa King and Deputy Patrick Rohrer. (KCTV)
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -

On Sunday, information about the funeral and visitation for two fallen Wyandotte County deputies was released.

A joint funeral for Deputy Patrick Rohrer and Deputy Theresa King is set to take place on Thursday, June 21 at 9 a.m.

It will take place at Children’s Mercy Park at 1 Sporting Way in Kansas City, Kansas. Parking will be available at the nearby Kansas Speedway.

A visitation will be held for Deputy King on Wednesday, June 20 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

That will be held at the Jack Reardon Civic Center at 500 Minnesota Ave. in Kansas City, Kansas.

There will be no visitation for Deputy Rohrer.

A document with a map of the traffic flow and parking for the visitation is below.

