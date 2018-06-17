Funeral, visitation arrangements in place for fallen deputies

On Sunday, information about the funeral and visitation for two fallen Wyandotte County deputies was released.

A joint funeral for Deputy Patrick Rohrer and Deputy Theresa King is set to take place on Thursday, June 21 at 9 a.m.

It will take place at Children’s Mercy Park at 1 Sporting Way in Kansas City, Kansas. Parking will be available at the nearby Kansas Speedway.

A visitation will be held for Deputy King on Wednesday, June 20 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

That will be held at the Jack Reardon Civic Center at 500 Minnesota Ave. in Kansas City, Kansas.

There will be no visitation for Deputy Rohrer.

A document with a map of the traffic flow and parking for the visitation is below.

