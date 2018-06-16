One person seriously injured in KCMO shooting - KCTV5 News

One person seriously injured in KCMO shooting

By Michael Portman, Assignment Editor
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

KCPD are investigating after one person was shot. 

At about 8:40 p.m., police were called to 60th and Walrond and found one person with serious injuries. 

KCTV5 has a crew headed to the scene. 

