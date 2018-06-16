Teen identified as homicide victim in Olathe, police say 3 in custody

UPDATE 6/18: Olathe police identified the victim from Friday's homicide as Daniel Bowden, 17.

Bowden was of Olathe, police said.

The department also said that three individuals have been taken into custody in connection to the investigation.

---

ORIGINAL STORY

Olathe police are investigating after someone was shot and killed late on Friday.

The shooting happened at 11:45 p.m. in the 100 block of South Clairborne Road.

Officers went to the scene to investigate an armed disturbance.

During an altercation between two groups, one person was shot.

That person was taken to a local hospital, which is where he died.

The Olathe Police Department is continuing to follow leads in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6950 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

