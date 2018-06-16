Locals continue to mourn fallen deputies

People across the KC metro continue to mourn the loss of the two deputies who were shot Friday and died from their injuries.

Chicago's bar in the Strawberry Hill neighborhood is a favorite among local law enforcement, which is why the pub wanted to show its support.

The bar owner told KCTV5 News that the bar was full of other sheriff's office employees who wanted to celebrate the lives of Deputy King and Deputy Rohrer together.

On Saturday, employees painted a solid blue stripe around the outside of the business to show their support.

The owner said that, on Friday night, it was full of KCK and Wyandotte County employees who knew the two deputies who were killed.

Chicago's did the same thing when KCK Officers Melton and Lancaster were killed in the line of duty.

They felt it was appropriate to show the same support after the most recent tragedy.

“We just wanted to show support to them,” Nicole Reed, a bartender, said. “To know we're here for them and their families, to be able to show that support to them in their time of hardship is a big deal to us.”

“This a tough time for those people who work day in and day out to support us,” she said. “I hope they know we're here behind them. All of us are.”

Chicago's is also planning a fundraiser to help the deputies’ families.

Meanwhile, people stopped by the scene of the shooting to drop off flowers or say a quick prayer.

“Yesterday was a terribly tragic day for two of our young, bright committed sheriff’s deputies,” said Mayor David Alvey on Saturday morning. “How will we honor and memorialize their sacrifice? How do we make this right? How do we bring justice to them and for them and to the community of Wyandotte County?”

“She was a very selfless and passionate person willing to do anything or anyone immediately,” said Max Sybrant, President of Fraternal Order of Police. “Just a drive to help and seriously serve. She was a highly valuable person no matter what you are going through.”

He said he also worked alongside Rohrer and is heartbroken by the tragic news.

“That’s a mother and father that don’t get to . . . go home to their families anymore,” he said. “It leaves a huge hole in their families. They were committed, both of them, to making sure not only themselves but other deputies made it home from their shift.”

