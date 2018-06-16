Man charged in Cass County following chase

Early on Wednesday, deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after a vehicle pursuit went from Harrisonville to Creighton.

Kaleb A. Martin, a 20-year-old from Leavenworth, was charged by the Cass County Prosecutor’s Office with first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting arrest.

A Cass County deputy tried to stop a black 2005 Cadillac in the area of South 7 Highway and I-49 for speeding when the driver sped away.

At times, Martin’s vehicle reached 130 mph during the 18-mile pursuit.

Deputies followed Martin to Creighton, where he attempted to escape by driving through residential lawns. and he hit a Cass County patrol car.



Martin eventually lost control of his vehicle and crashed near the Cass and Henry County Line on NW 900 Road.

Martin was taken into custody without incident.



The investigation revealed that the 2005 Cadillac was stolen from Tonganoxie and that he had numerous active warrants for his arrest.

Deputies also found numerous stolen identifications and financial documents related to several “stealing from vehicle” cases in Cameron and Joplin.



Martin’s bond has been set at $5,000 or 10 percent cash.

He is scheduled to appear in court on July 26.

He is being held on warrants from Jasper and Newton County.

