Man charged in Cass County following chase

Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Theresa King died from her injuries shortly after midnight on Saturday. Deputy Patrick Rohrer died at the hospital on Friday afternoon.More >
Sources have told KCTV5 News that Antoine Fielder is the inmate who shot two Wyandotte County deputies on Friday, leading to their deaths. Here is everything we know about him.More >
The family and villagers launched a search for the woman, and found the snake with a bloated belly about 150 feet from where her belongings were found.More >
If you touch this plant and rub your eyes, there's a good chance you may go blind.More >
East Kansas City residents now have something they haven’t had for over a decade, a clean, healthy place to get groceries. It’s being described as an oasis in a food desert.More >
Several police vehicles are on the scene of a disturbance at 12th and Wyandotte St. in downtown Kansas City.More >
To pull off the alleged scam, officials said she pretended to be her boyfriend and told the college that he wouldn't be attending, despite being accepted.More >
The police are investigating after someone was shot when they interrupted someone burglarizing a car.More >
A jury has awarded $45 million to a Manhattan philanthropist who was nearly killed by a shopping cart thrown from a parking garage in 2011.More >
