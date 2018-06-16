KC police looking for missing 90-year-old woman - KCTV5 News

By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
Bessie L. Edwards (KCTV/KCPD) Bessie L. Edwards (KCTV/KCPD)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

The Kansas City Police Department is looking for a missing 90-year-old woman.

Bessie L. Edwards, is described as a black woman who is 5 feet tall and weighs 105 pounds. She has grey hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen at her home on Tuesday in the area of 24th and Chestnut. 

She possibly has dementia. 

If you see her, contact the police department’s missing persons unit at 816-234-5136.

