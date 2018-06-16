1 shot in Prairie Village after interrupting car burglary

The police are investigating after someone was shot when they interrupted someone burglarizing a car.

The shooting happened at 11:35 p.m. on Friday night in the 2500 block of 73rd Street.

The Prairie Village Police Department’s preliminary investigation said that someone was shot multiple times when they interrupted a car burglary in front of a house.

The suspect was described as a white man with short hair who was wearing a black t-shirt. It’s believed he was driving a dark-colored sedan.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should call the Prairie Village Police Department at 913-642-5151 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

