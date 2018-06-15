Man sentenced to 15 years in prison for Shawnee Walmart attack

Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Deputy Theresa King died from her injuries shortly after midnight on Saturday. Deputy Patrick Rohrer died at the hospital on Friday afternoon.More >
Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Deputy Theresa King died from her injuries shortly after midnight on Saturday. Deputy Patrick Rohrer died at the hospital on Friday afternoon.More >
The family and villagers launched a search for the woman, and found the snake with a bloated belly about 150 feet from where her belongings were found.More >
The family and villagers launched a search for the woman, and found the snake with a bloated belly about 150 feet from where her belongings were found.More >
If you touch this plant and rub your eyes, there's a good chance you may go blind.More >
If you touch this plant and rub your eyes, there's a good chance you may go blind.More >
East Kansas City residents now have something they haven’t had for over a decade, a clean, healthy place to get groceries. It’s being described as an oasis in a food desert.More >
East Kansas City residents now have something they haven’t had for over a decade, a clean, healthy place to get groceries. It’s being described as an oasis in a food desert.More >
To pull off the alleged scam, officials said she pretended to be her boyfriend and told the college that he wouldn't be attending, despite being accepted.More >
To pull off the alleged scam, officials said she pretended to be her boyfriend and told the college that he wouldn't be attending, despite being accepted.More >
Several police vehicles are on the scene of a disturbance at 12th and Wyandotte St. in downtown Kansas City.More >
Several police vehicles are on the scene of a disturbance at 12th and Wyandotte St. in downtown Kansas City.More >
In total, all of that cocaine is worth about $206 million.More >
In total, all of that cocaine is worth about $206 million.More >
Grand Teton National Park rangers rescued a Kansas City teen injured in fall while descending a mountain next to Jenny Lake in northwest Wyoming.More >
Grand Teton National Park rangers rescued a Kansas City teen injured in fall while descending a mountain next to Jenny Lake in northwest Wyoming.More >
Police in Kansas City are in a standoff in the 3800 block of N. Jackson.More >
Police in Kansas City are in a standoff in the 3800 block of N. Jackson.More >