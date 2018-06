Cooling centers open around Kansas City due to soaring temperatures

With temperatures in the 90s and the heat index in the triple digits, libraries and community centers are offering air-conditioned relief from the potentially dangerous heat.

The Johnson County Department of Health and Environment recommends people drink more fluids, wear lightweight clothing and stay indoors, if possible.

Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services offers an interactive map of cooling locations throughout the state.

All five counties in the Kansas City metro area have a number of cooling centers available for patrons to use to try and beat the heat.

Clay County

Excelsior Springs Senior Center

816-630-5955

500 Tiger Dr

Excelsior Springs, MO

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday

Hours may be extended during extreme weather.

816-439-4360

1600 S Withers Rd

Liberty, MO

5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Thursday

5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday

8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday

816-883-4900

8900 NE Flintlock Rd

Kansas City, MO

9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday



9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday

1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

816-628-5055

8900 NE Flintlock Rd

Kansas City, MO

9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday

816-436-4385

8700 North Oak Tfwy

Kansas City, MO

9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday

816-781-9240

1000 Kent St

Liberty, MO

9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday

8116-532-0116

120 Richardson St

Smithville, MO

9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday

816-630-6721

1460 Kearney Rd

Excelsior Springs, MO

9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday

816-630-4155

108 W. Broadway

Excelsior Springs, MO

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday

816-994-6943

2050 Plumbers Way, Ste 140

Liberty, MO

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday

Jackson County

Brush Creek Community Center

816-513-0730

3801 Emanuel Cleaver II Blvd

Kansas City, MO

8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday

8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday

816-325-7115

1601 S Speck Rd

Independence, MO

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday

816-421-1015

1015 Avenida Cesar Chavez

Kansas City, MO

9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday

816-784-7000

10401 Hillcrest Rd

Kansas City, MO

7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Friday

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday

Roger T. Sermon Community Center

816-325-7370

201 N Dodgion St

6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday

6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday

816-241-6488

6618 E Truman Rd

Kansas City, MO

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday

816-252-3200

14700 E Truman Rd

Independence, MO

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday

816-513-0632

4201 E 63 rd St

Kansas City, MO

6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday- Friday

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday

816-325-6200

218-A N Pleasant St

Independence, MO

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday

816-325-7843

416 W Maple Ave

Independence, MO

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday

816-228-0181

400 NW Vesper Rd

Blue Springs, MO

8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mon, Tu, Th

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wed, Fri

816-224-9620

1300 Adams Dairy Pkwy

Blue Springs, MO

5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday

5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday

7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

812-923-5675

3800 E Linwood Blvd

Kansas City, MO

5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday

5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday

7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

Platte County

Platte Senior Services Inc.

816-270-4100

11724 Plaza Circle Suite 700

Kansas City, MO

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday

913-858-0114

3101 Running Horse Rd

Platte City, MO

5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Friday

7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

Johnson County

Blue Valley Library

913-826-4600

9000 W 151 st St

Overland Park, KS

10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday

1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

913-826-4600

9875 W 87 th St

Overland Park, KS

9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday

1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

913-826-4600

137 E. Shawnee St

10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday

913-864-2525

11875 S. Sunset Dr

Olathe, KS

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday

913-826-4600

15345 W. 87 th Street Pkwy

Lenexa, KS

10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday

913-782-3640

420 E Santa Fe

Olathe, KS

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday

913-232-5622

12831 W 87th St

Lenexa, KS

5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday

5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday

8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday

Wyandotte County

Armordale Community Center

913-573-8327

730 Osage

Kansas City, KS

2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Friday

913-441-2665

200 E 3 rd St

Bonner Springs, KS

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday

913-596-7050

2901 N 72 nd St

Kansas City, KS

9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Friday

913-261-4382

2810 Metropolitan Ave

Kansas City, KS

9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Friday

913-371-3708

1980 North 2 nd St

Kansas City, KS

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Sunday

Kansas City, KS City Hall Lobby

913-573-5000

701 N 7 th St

Kansas City, KS

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday

913-621-4111

2025 N 12 th St

Kansas City, KS

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday

913-281-3300

915 Washington Blvd

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Sunday

913-378-9622

8601 Parallel Parkway

Kansas City, KS

5 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday

5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday

5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday

7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

