Second Wyandotte County Sheriff's Deputy injured in shooting dies overnight

The shooting happened before 11:40 a.m. Friday near the corner of Eighth Street and Ann Avenue. (KCTV5)

UPDATE 5:30 a.m. - Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Deputy Theresa King, a 13-year veteran of the department, has died following Friday's shooting.

King, 44, died from her injuries shortly after midnight on Saturday.

Two Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office deputies and a suspect were shot outside the county courthouse, leading to the death of one deputy.

The shooting happened before 11:17 a.m. Friday near the corner of 8th Street and Ann Avenue. The courthouse is located at 710 N. 7th Street.

Lt. Kelli Bailiff with the Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office said the deputies were transporting inmates to court for a hearing when they were "overcome."

The inmate was shackled and in handcuffs.

Police believe the inmate used one of the deputies' guns to shoot them.

The shooting and subsequent events happened in the parking lot of the gated transport office.

Both deputies were taken to an area hospital.

Deputy Patrick Rohrer died at the hospital from his injuries. He was 35 years old and had seven years of service.

The surviving deputy is female and is in critical condition.

A suspect was also shot during the incident and was taken to an area hospital for surgery.

Sources have told KCTV5 News that suspect is Antoine Fielder.

Fielder's trial for a 2015 murder in KCK brought two hung juries. He was awaiting trial for another murder.

Court documents said he bragged to someone that he'd actually done four murders.

The most recent murder charge was for a 2017 murder in Kansas City, Missouri. The charge came two months ago and put him in the Jackson County Jail.

However, he was still going through the Wyandotte County Court system due to previous pending charges for a carjacking and witness intimidation in KCK.

That would explain Friday’s prisoner transport; Fielder has pending cases in both counties.

Kelsey Ewonus is the young woman killed in 2015 in KCK. The 2017 murder happened just three months after Fielder was released due to a second hung jury in the Ewonus case.

Her mother spoke to KCTV5 News when the recent murder charge came down. She said she’d gladly give up a third trial for her daughter’s murder if he could be convicted in the latest one. “I just want him off the streets,” said Ginger Ewonus. “I don’t care what he goes to jail for. I just think he is a bad person and he needs to be put away.”

At a news conference two months ago, both prosecutors -- Jean Peters Baker in Jackson County, Missouri and Mark Dupree in Wyandotte County, Kansas -- seemed genuinely fed up with Fielder. They made a big point of discussing witness intimidation and their commitment to protecting witnesses.

Authorities are not looking for any other suspects in connection to the incident.

The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is heading the investigation and hopes surveillance video will help with that.

Around 4 p.m., a motorcade of officers escorted Deputy Rohrer's body from the hospital.

KCTV5 News spoke to witnesses who were inside or near the courthouse when the shooting started.

One of them said he heard gunfire, looked outside, and heard a woman screaming that her husband had been shot. Then he saw two officers being loaded into an ambulance taken away.

He said the courtroom he was in was placed on lockdown. He was able to leave more than an hour later.

"Right when I walked into the courtroom they pushed us into the corner of the courtroom, then I saw one officer being carried away with blood on their chest and another officer being carried away," John Garcia said.

Witnesses said they feared for their own lives.

Video from a woman who was inside one of the courtrooms shows the chaos that followed the shooting, first responders arriving to help the deputies, and a woman lying on the ground.

Part of what makes the shooting so shocking is that it happened in what would normally be a safe, secure location for police.

"At the courthouse," Garcia said, "you're in one of the safest places you can be. This occurred right outside of a courthouse with so many people around."

KCK Police Department Chief Terry Zeigler tweeted about the incident soon after it happened:

Working major incident in the 800 block of North 7th, details unclear at this time. — Terry Zeigler (@KCKPDChief) June 15, 2018

The Kansas City, KS, Fraternal Order of Police issued the following statement in regards to the shooting:

"We are praying for our friends at the Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office, their families, friends and our entire blue family. We are here for you all."

Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer released a statement as well:

"I was deeply saddened to learn of the tragic shooting of two sheriff's deputies outside the Wyandotte County Courthouse earlier this morning. Our law enforcement officers put their lives on the line each and every day to protect the public and their selfless service deserves our highest honor. Ruth and I will be praying for the victims and their families, as well as all our law enforcement officers and other first responders as we come together as a community to mourn this horrific tragedy."

The Kansas Highway Patrol said that people will now be seeing them wearing mourning bands as a sign of “respect, honor and solidarity.”

Congressman Kevin Yoder, who represents Wyandotte County, said he was “shocked and saddened.” He said, “This is tragically not the first time our community has been reminded of the ultimate sacrifice our men and women of law enforcement stand ready to make every day. We owe our police force, their families, and their loved ones a debt of gratitude we will never be able to repay.”

