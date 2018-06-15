Kansas City teen rescued after falling 30 feet during Grand Teton park climb

The National Park Service says 18-year-old Derek Wilcock, of Kansas City, MO, fell about 30 feet (9 meters) around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. (CBS)

Grand Teton National Park rangers rescued a Kansas City teen injured in fall while descending a mountain next to Jenny Lake in northwest Wyoming.

The National Park Service says 18-year-old Derek Wilcock, of Kansas City, MO, fell about 30 feet (9 meters) around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. The accident occurred at about 10,200 foot (3,108 meter) elevation.

His climbing partner called for help and rangers reached the pair on foot at about 1 a.m. with provisions, such as food and shelter, while they waited for daybreak.

At 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Wilcock and his partner were flown by helicopter off the mountain. Wilcock was taken to St. John's Medical Center in Jackson where he was listed in good condition Thursday.

