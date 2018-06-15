Body cameras not an option in pair of KCPD officer-involved shootings

The department supports the use of body cameras but is still years away from implementing them due to concerns over cost. (KCTV5)

Investigators in Kansas City are still trying to piece together the events Thursday that led to officers shooting and killing three people.

Authorities will need to rely heavily on witnesses as the Kansas City Police Department does not use body cameras.

The department supports the use of body cameras but is still years away from implementing them due to concerns over cost.

Instead, the department relies on dashboard cameras, which are already in place.

in 2017, The department did a study of squads that used body cameras. Interestingly enough, the cameras are cheap and sometimes even free. However, it’s what it costs to store the video that was the problem.

After crunching the numbers, the department found it would cost $3.2 million to store all the video in a standard five-year contract, $2.1 million for the equipment and $2.2 million for salary and benefits to hire the people to handle video requests.

That’s a whopping total of $7.5 million.

The department says they would like to implement the body cameras as soon as it is feasible but say it could be years before that happens.

Three people were killed in Thursday's shootings. The first took the life of a woman with a sword who police say barricaded herself inside the shed of a Northland home she had broken into. The second took the lives of two men who police say were fighting over a gun and a golf cart in downtown Kansas City.

All officers involved in the shootings are on paid leave as each incident is investigated.

