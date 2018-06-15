Crews respond to pipeline explosion near Hesston, KS - KCTV5 News

Crews respond to pipeline explosion near Hesston, KS

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Dispatchers told Eyewitness News flames are shooting 75 to 100 feet into the air. (KCTV5) Dispatchers told Eyewitness News flames are shooting 75 to 100 feet into the air. (KCTV5)
HESSTON, KS (KWCH) -

Harvey County emergency crews are working to contain a pipeline fire west of Hesston, KS.

A spokesperson with the Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline says the pipeline ruptured around 7:45 a.m. near West Dutch and Hertzler.

Dispatchers told Eyewitness News flames are shooting 75 to 100 feet into the air.

Crews are allowing the natural gas in the pipeline to burn off, before shutting it down.

Company officials say no one was hurt in the incident.

Sheriff's deputies have closed off the area of West Dutch and Hertzler while crews work.

Residents are asked to avoid the area. 

