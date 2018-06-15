Person arrested on suspicion of DUI after multiple hit-and-run crashes in Westport

The incidents started at about 12:34 a.m. when a black Jeep Wrangler was driving west on Westport Road and hit a tan Cadillac at Mill Street. (KCTV5)

Police in Kansas City have arrested one person on suspicion of driving under the influence after being involved in a pair of hit-and-run crashes early Friday morning.

The incidents started at about 12:34 a.m. when a black Jeep Wrangler was driving west on Westport Road and hit a tan Cadillac at Mill Street.

Police say the driver of the Jeep fled the scene, running multiple red lights. The Jeep then crossed a set of double yellow lines near 43rd Street and ran head-on into a silver Nissan Rogue.

Officers say the driver of the Jeep got out of the vehicle and fled the area on foot. A witness chased the driver down and brought them back to the scene until officers arrived.

The driver of the Cadillac complained of back and neck pain but refused medical attention. The driver and passenger of the Nissan were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Jeep was arrested for investigation of a DUI.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.