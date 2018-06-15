Boulevardia hosts 5th-annual beer, music festival as dangerous heat blankets Kansas City

A convicted sex offender in Arkansas was arrested again for allegedly possessing child porn.More >
Police in Kansas City are in a standoff in the 3800 block of N. Jackson.More >
Three people are dead after a pair of officer-involved shootings in Kansas City on Thursday. The first involved a woman with a sword who police say barricaded herself inside the shed of a Northland home she had broken into. The second took the lives of two men who police say were fighting over a gun and a golf cart in downtown Kansas City.More >
Several police vehicles are on the scene of a disturbance at 12th and Wyandotte St. in downtown Kansas City.More >
A worker in the U.S. making minimum wage can’t afford to pay rent on a basic two-bedroom apartment without working copious amounts of overtime, and even downsizing to only one bedroom doesn’t help much.More >
If your kids are constantly tired and obsessed with Fortnite, you aren't alone.More >
Police in Prairie Village believe alcohol and speed were factors in an early-morning rollover accident on Friday.More >
Target has apologized for selling “Baby Daddy” greeting cards ahead of Father’s Day after upset customers called them “insulting.”More >
The Kansas City Police Department issued a statement Thursday evening after two officer-involved shootings left three people dead.More >
Nine riders were rescued from the roller coaster.More >
