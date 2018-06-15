Boulevardia hosts 5th-annual beer, music festival as dangerous heat blankets Kansas City

Beer and music lovers can head to Kansas City’s Stock Yards District Friday for the fifth annual Boulevardia festival. (Facebook/Boulevardia)

Beer and music lovers can head to Kansas City’s Stock Yards District Friday for the fifth annual Boulevardia festival.

Those attending the event will notice multiple differences to the festival, first and foremost, its location.

In previous years, the festival has been held in front of the HyVee Arena, formerly known as Kemper Arena. The 2018 festival will be held next to the arena.

Another change, those attending can leave their cash at home.

For the first time, the festival will use an electronic bracelet, attached to a credit card, to pay for beer, food and merchandise.

“You connect it to a credit card and all weekend long you just have it on your wrist, so when you walk up to one of our bars you just swipe your wristband, enter your pin and you're good to go, Boulevardia Committee Member John Kreicbergs said.

Organizers say they are always coming up with new ways to make Boulevardia fun.

“It is a country within a country that we've created but it's everything we love about Kansas City; music, makers, food, it's going to be a great time,” Kreicbergs said.

The event will also feature more tents and indoor stages as intense heat will blanket the festival.

A heat advisory will be in effect from noon Friday until 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Highs throughout the weekend will be in the middle-to-upper 90s with heat indices between 100 and 105 degrees.

The indoor stage will be inside the Freight House Fitness building. Those with VIP tickets will also be able to enjoy a two-story air-conditioned space.

Festival-goers are also encouraged to bring their own water bottles as the event will provide free water filling stations.

“We encourage people to drink a lot of water. Maybe balance off the enjoyment of the festival, maybe a couple of waters for every beer you might have,” Kreicbergs said.

Boulevardia will also be the first opportunity for beer lovers to try Boulevard Brewing Company’s Bou Lou, a collaboration with Kansas City rapper TechN9ne. The beer will not be available in stores until Monday.

Boulevardia begins at 4 p.m. Friday. Click here for more info.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.