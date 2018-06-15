Police: Alcohol, speed could be factors in Prairie Village rollo - KCTV5 News

Police: Alcohol, speed could be factors in Prairie Village rollover crash

Posted: Updated:
By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS (KCTV) -

Police in Prairie Village believe alcohol and speed were factors in an early-morning rollover accident on Friday.

At about 2:32 a.m. an officer on patrol found the crash near 79th Street and Tomahawk Road.

Officers say the vehicle hit a stop sign and then flipped.

The driver was the only person inside the vehicle and was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Police say a preliminary investigation indicates speed and alcohol were both believed to have contributed to the crash.

