Kansas City Police Department issues statement on shootings, says it's gathering more facts

The Kansas City Police Department issued a statement Thursday evening after two officer-involved shootings left three people dead. 

The first shooting happened around 4:15 p.m. on Thursday following a three hour standoff with a woman who police say was wielding a sword. 

The second shooting, which happened at 12th and Wyandotte, resulted in two deaths after two men were fighting over a gun and a golf cart. 

In the statement, the department says they are working "diligently" to gather facts: 

It is a dangerous calling to be an officer.  KCPD understands the concern when deadly force is used.  We study the science behind its use.  We train accordingly over and over again to thoroughly prepare ourselves.  The KCPD knows the public wants to know more about today’s events.  We are working diligently and  professionally to gather additional facts.  We will provide more information as soon as it’s confirmed.  

