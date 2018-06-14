Kansas City Police Department issues statement on shootings, says it's gathering more facts

The Kansas City Police Department issued a statement Thursday evening after two officer-involved shootings left three people dead.

The first shooting happened around 4:15 p.m. on Thursday following a three hour standoff with a woman who police say was wielding a sword.

The second shooting, which happened at 12th and Wyandotte, resulted in two deaths after two men were fighting over a gun and a golf cart.

In the statement, the department says they are working "diligently" to gather facts: