Jury convicts man in 2016 fatal shooting at club on Troost - KCTV5 News

Jury convicts man in 2016 fatal shooting at club on Troost

By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
A Jackson County jury has convicted Ray A. Johnson for the April 23, 2016 fatal shooting of Derrick Wren at a club on Troost Avenue.

Johnson, 39, was convicted of first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Johnson will be sentenced on Aug. 3.

According to court records, Wren's body was found outside on the curb near a bar at 57th Street and Troost Avenue. 

Nine shell casings were found in the scene, as well as personal items and broken eyeglasses.

The medical examiner's office determined Wren died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Surveillance showed two males, one wearing glasses, exiting the bar, then engaging in a physical altercation before Wren was shot multiple times, according to court records.

The initial investigation led police to Johnson.

