2 dead in officer-involved shooting in downtown Kansas City

Two people are dead following an officer-involved shooting in downtown Kansas City.

Kansas City police captain Lionel Colon said the disturbance began when two men were fighting over a gun and a golf cart in the area.

A large crime scene had been taped off around the Barney Allis Plaza area and the Kansas City Convention Center was on lockdown.

Madison Wolf and her co-workers watched police from their high-rise office immediately after the shots were fired.

"Right when I got to the window, the police were rushing over to body to where two bodies seemed to be on the ground," Madison Wolf said. “This is a place where we, literally all my co-workers, we frequent down here all the time.”

Christi Harper was one in a large group of teachers in KC to read AP exams. They were in the Convention Center from all across the nation.

Being so close to the shooting, they were ushered to the basement for about 15 minutes before getting the all-clear.

“I don’t think I was scared or nervous during the whole situation," Harper said. "It was all very calm.”

Colon and the department released a statement Thursday evening:

"It is a dangerous calling to be an officer. KCPD understands the concern when deadly force is used. We study the science behind its use. We train accordingly over and over again to thoroughly prepare ourselves. The KCPD knows the public wants to know more about today’s events. We are working diligently and professionally to gather additional facts. We will provide more information as soon as it’s confirmed. "

Individuals inside the building were placed in the basement of the convention center, a witness tells KCTV5 News.

Later, the Chief of Police spoke to the media:

