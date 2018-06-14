Police: Fight over gun, golf cart between two men leads to deadly officer-involved shooting

Two people are dead following an officer-involved shooting in downtown Kansas City.

Kansas City police captain Lionel Colon said the disturbance began when two men were fighting over a gun and a golf cart in the area.

Several police vehicles remain on the scene at 12th and Wyandotte St. in downtown Kansas City.

The Kansas City Convention Center was on lockdown, but it was lifted shortly after 5:15 p.m.

A large crime scene has been taped off around the Barney Allis Plaza.

Individuals inside the building were placed in the basement of the convention center, a witness tells KCTV5 News.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved