Heat advisory in place for Kansas City during the weekend - KCTV5 News

Heat advisory in place for Kansas City during the weekend

Posted: Updated:
KCTV5 KCTV5
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Most of the Kansas City metro area is under a heat advisory from noon Friday to 8 p.m. on Sunday night. 

High temperatures are expected to be in the mid-to-upper 90s all weekend, with heat indices reaching 100-105 degrees. 

During a heat advisory, it's recommended to drink plenty of fluids, stay in cool rooms and avoid the sun. 

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.