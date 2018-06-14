Historic Irish store cleans up anti-immigrant graffiti - KCTV5 News

Historic Irish store cleans up anti-immigrant graffiti

(Rudy Harper/KCTV) (Rudy Harper/KCTV)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

The owners of Browne’s Irish Marketplace, their young son, and their friends have worked tirelessly to clean anti-immigrant graffiti that was left on their store over the weekend.

Even strangers came by to help.

Vandals spray-painted ‘immigrants not welcome’ on the eastern external wall of the store.

The owners said support from the city and around the globe has been overwhelming.

“We’re not going to let somebody who did something negative make us think negative,” said Kerry Browne.

Browne and her husband are the fourth generation to own historic storefront, which is the oldest Irish building in North America.

The act of prejudice has sent shockwaves throughout the community and around the world. However, the response and outpouring of support has truly touched Browne and her family.

“We got a call yesterday from a senator in Ireland,” she said. “People came in yesterday and were just talking to each other and bringing us flowers and hugging each other.”

Browne has surveillance cameras, but they were not working when the vandal or vandals struck. 

She has filed a police report but is now focusing more on the positive than the negative message that has now been washed away.

